White Hotels Katra gets ‘Best Hotel J&K’ award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: The White Hotels Katra was awarded as ‘Best Hotel J&K’ and its General Manager, Vivek Sharma was awarded as the ‘Best General Manager North India’ at the India Mice Awards 2019.

The event was organized by Trav Tour Mice on September 30 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Pashim Vihar, New Delhi. The awards were presented by Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel, former Secretary Tourism, Vinod Zutshi and Arvind Sharma (Editor & Chief of Trav Tour Mice. All the key Mice players, prominent hotels and hoteliers were awarded for their achievements.

Extending his best wishes to the awardees, The Union Minister of State said that Trav Tour Mice is a great platform for the trade and hospitality service providers to interact and conduct business with their counterparts from overseas due to its global presence.