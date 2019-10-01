PSBs announce nation-wide ‘Customer Outreach Initiative’ between Oct 3-7

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Public Sector Banks (PSBs) today announced nationwide ‘Customer Outreach Initiative’ to bring festive cheer to customers.

“The initiative is aimed at catering customers by extending array of loan products including Home loans, Auto loans, Agriculture loans, MSME loans, Education loans and Personal loans,” Ajitav Parasher, J&K Head, State Bank of India (SBI), said while addressing a press conference here today.

Parasher said that SBI is convener of this programme in Jammu. He said under this initiative, customers can also open Savings Bank and BSBD accounts. They will also be informed how to download and use BHIM app along with various schemes for agricultural loans, he added.

“This customer outreach programme will be conducted in 2 phases across 400 districts covering 31 states and UTs in the country. In 1st phase, the programme will be held during October 3-7 in 250 districts across the nation,” Ajitav Parasher said. In Jammu, he said the programme will be held during Oct 3 to 7 at the complex of State Bank of India Administrative Office, Rail Head Complex, Jammu. He informed that all other banks are also participating in this customer outreach programme where our customer will be able to avail all type of loan facility under one umbrella.

Parasher said that Customer Outreach Initiative is yet another proactive step by the banks to connect with their valuable customers, which will also create a platform for them to avail host of loans as per their requirements during festive season. During the programme, banks will also educate customers with financial inclusion schemes and digital payments to encourage them to practice digital transactions.

Also present in the press conference were Gurmeet Singh, Regional Manager, SBI Jammu and Rakesh Aima, AGM, SBI Rasmecc, Jammu.