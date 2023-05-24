“When Narasimha Rao Was PM…”: Ghulam Nabi Azad On Parliament Building Inauguration

Jammu, May 24: Asserting that the construction of a new Parliament building was necessary, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that it is good that it has been constructed but the idea was mooted when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

He further refrained from commenting on the issue of which political party would be attending or boycotting the inauguration event of the new Parliament building.

“This is a technical issue. Parliamentarians who want to boycott this event or want to attend it is up to them. It is their point of view on how they want to perceive this event. Those parliamentarians will have to explain the reasons why they are boycotting the event. I don’t want to comment on who will be attending or boycotting the inauguration event,” Azad, Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief, said.

He also recalled the conversation related to the need for a new Parliament building between him and then Speaker Shivraj Patil when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

“At the time when PV Narasimha Rao was the PM, Shivraj Patil was the Speaker and I was the Parliamentary Affairs minister, Shivraj ji had said to me that a new and bigger Parliament building should be constructed before 2026. The construction of a new building was necessary, it’s good that it has been constructed now,” he said. (Agencies)