J&K | 3 CRPF Personnel Injured In Awantipora Road Accident

SRINAGAR, May 24: At least three CRPF personnel were injured in a road accident in Awantipora area of south Kashmir Pulwama district on Wednesday evening.

An official said that a speedy truck ramped into a CRPF bunker on national highway at Nambal Awantipora.

In the incident three CRPF personnel of 130BN received injuries who have been shifted to hospital for treatment, he said.