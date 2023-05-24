SRINAGAR, May 24: At least three CRPF personnel were injured in a road accident in Awantipora area of south Kashmir Pulwama district on Wednesday evening.
An official said that a speedy truck ramped into a CRPF bunker on national highway at Nambal Awantipora.
In the incident three CRPF personnel of 130BN received injuries who have been shifted to hospital for treatment, he said.
J&K | 3 CRPF Personnel Injured In Awantipora Road Accident
SRINAGAR, May 24: At least three CRPF personnel were injured in a road accident in Awantipora area of south Kashmir Pulwama district on Wednesday evening.