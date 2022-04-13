What To Do If You Are Injured As A Pedestrian?

For pedestrians, the threat of injury or death from a motor vehicle accident is unfortunately too real.

According to the NHTSA, seventeen per cent of all traffic fatalities in 2018 were pedestrians. In 2018, an estimated 75,000 pedestrians were injured, a 5.4 per cent increase from 71,000 pedestrians injured in 2017. Pedestrians injured made up 3 per cent of the total people injured in crashes in 2018.

If you are unfortunate enough to be injured in a pedestrian accident, what are your rights, and what should you do?

Interestingly, and contrary to all expectations, pedestrian accidents increased due to the pandemic.

Official figures show that pedestrian fatalities rose 5 per cent in 2020 to approximately 6700 people killed in these accidents,

Let’s look at the process of making a personal injury claim as a pedestrian.

You Have The Right To Claim If You Are Injured As A Pedestrian

If you are injured as a pedestrian in an accident with a motor vehicle, you have the right to make a personal injury claim.

The law is on your side, and you don’t have to bear the financial burden of someone else’s negligence alone.

A personal injury claim can help you recover compensation for your medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Contact an experienced personal injury lawyer to learn more about your legal options.

The First Thing You Should Do Is Seek Medical Attention

If you are injured as a pedestrian, the first thing you should do is seek medical attention.

This is important for your health, but it is also necessary for any potential personal injury claim you may later decide to file.

Remember that even if you do not feel like you were seriously injured, it is still a good idea to see a doctor. Many injuries, such as whiplash, may not manifest themselves immediately.

If you wait too long to seek medical attention, you may lose your chance to file a claim.

Gather As Much Evidence As You Can

If you are injured as a pedestrian, the most important thing you can do is gather evidence. Take photos of the scene, get witnesses’ contact information, and record any medical expenses or other losses you incur due to the accident.

Make sure to keep all of your records in a safe place, and don’t hesitate to reach out to a personal injury lawyer if you need help getting compensation for your injuries.

Find A Lawyer Who Specializes In Pedestrian Accident Claims

If you are injured as a pedestrian, the most important thing is to seek legal help.

Because these accidents can be pretty complex, working with a lawyer specializing in these claims is essential. They will be able to help you navigate the legal process and get the compensation you deserve.

Your Lawyer Will Help You Build Your Case And Get The Compensation You Deserve

After being involved in a pedestrian accident, you might be feeling overwhelmed and unsure of what to do next. That’s where your lawyer comes in.

They will help you build your case and get the compensation you deserve.

This can include damages for your medical expenses, lost wages, and even pain and suffering.

Remember, the sooner you contact a lawyer, the sooner they can get to work on your case.

Conclusion

Knowing your rights and what to do is essential if you are injured as a pedestrian.

First, seek medical attention, gather evidence, and find a lawyer specializing in pedestrian accident claims.

They will help you build your case and get the compensation you deserve.