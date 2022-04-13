Employment Apr 13, 2022

Required

We need two male helper for our shop

Salary 8000 to 10000 plus incentives

Contact No: 7006195090

Since-1969

A.S.N Hr. Sec. School

Channi Himmat (Near Police Line Colony), Jammu.

Immediately Required

1) M.Sc. (Botany/Zoology) = 01

2) B.Sc; B.Ed = 02

3) B.A.; B.Ed = 02

4) B.A/B.Com/B.Sc = 02

5) DTP Operator = 01

(Note:- Salary Negotiable)

Contact at : 9419194773/9906118090

Urgently Required

3 kitchen staff For Fast Food Cafe Salary According to

experience.

Accommodation and food also.

Green Belt Park Jammu Contact (8082099081)

WALK IN INTERVIEW

Wanted attractive female Reputer & Receptionist for a renowned news channel.

Walk in Interview.

Contact on: 9484330070 & 0191-2547999

WALK IN INTERVIEW

M/s Jai Veer Engineering Solution, Yard No 5, Shop No 7/8 Transport Nagar, Jammu, is looking for a Service Engineer who have done diploma from ITI Jammu in Mechanical.

Eligibility: Experience Candidate will be preferred. While, freshers’ can also apply. Salary negotiable.

For more details contact on

99060-33090 & 70066-27927.

Job opening

Urgently Required 30 Boys/ Girls for official staff in Jammu and other district of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).

Note: Fresher’s can also apply.

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income: 15000 to 23000 (P/M)

(As per Co Rule)

So, bring your resume and get a job.

Walk in interview from Today to till 30-04-2022.

Oneness Nation

Opp Audi Showroom, 153/6, Ambika Colony

Bye Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu.

Contact No: 6005679763, 9103129166

REQUIRED

Quality Manager / Experience having knowledge of conducting of all the Civil Engineering Tests i.e Cement Test, Aggregate Tests, Steel Tests, Design Mix and Soil Testing with SPT & PLT for Bearing Capacity of Soil.

Location: ICMH Pvt Ltd. (NABL Lab.) Lane No: 08 Birpur Complex Bari Brahmana Jammu

Salary: 20000/Month

Contact:

Er. K.K. Saini (Director): 9682384208

Er. Rohit Kundal: 9682339280

WANTED STAFF

1. Sales Man: 2 No.

Preference will be given to candidate of old City Area.

Kohli Medicate

Pacca Danga, Jammu

Mob: 8899731230, 9086603365

Required

Required hard working boys for shop at Channi Himmat preference will be given to locals. To outsiders food and accomodation shall be provided Vacancies- 2

Contact no.: 7889554335, 7889871192

Salary Negotiable

Crescent public school

CHAK BHALWAL,JAMMU

Email:- crescentpublicschoolchakbhalw@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337/8803760080

FACULTY REQUIRED FOR CHAK BHALWAL

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

At Crescent Public school, Disco Road, Janipur Jammu

Timing : 10.00 am to 2.00 pm

Post Name Qualification

Head Mistress Trained Post Graduate with 3 to 5 yrs administrative

experience, possess good communication skills and tech-savvy

Co-ordinator TGT Cadre with 3-5 yrs

experience as Coordinator, Post Graduate with B.Ed

PRT All Subjects Relevant Qualification

TGT All Subjects Relevant Qualification

Peon (Male) 10th/12th Pass

(For Janipur Branch)

Come alongwith two passport size Coloured photographs

Required

Sales person cum accountant required at tiles shop, Talab Tillo Jammu .

Should be an experience holder .

Ph.7889851114

Required STAFF

FOR 1)BILLING(BUSY SOFTWARE)

2) SALESMAN (MIN EXPERIENCE 6 MONTHS)

LOCATION CHANNI HIMMAT

& MARBLE MARKET

For Queries CALL 9018905212(10AM TO 5PM)

Full Time BPO and Telecalling Job in Jammu.

Apply No – Urgently Vacancies Huge opening Direct Company and Immediate joining.

Location – Greater Kailash (Jammu)

Male/Female welcome

Salary : 7000 to 10,000 + Attractive incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Degree

Address: Enser Communicaton Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No. – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu.

Contact: 7006176140/9769206275/7208487317