Employment Apr 13, 2022

Required
We need two male helper for our shop
Salary 8000 to 10000 plus incentives
Contact No: 7006195090
Since-1969
A.S.N Hr. Sec. School
Channi Himmat (Near Police Line Colony), Jammu.
Immediately Required
1) M.Sc. (Botany/Zoology) = 01
2) B.Sc; B.Ed = 02
3) B.A.; B.Ed = 02
4) B.A/B.Com/B.Sc = 02
5) DTP Operator = 01
(Note:- Salary Negotiable)
Contact at : 9419194773/9906118090
Urgently Required
3 kitchen staff For Fast Food Cafe Salary According to
experience.
Accommodation and food also.
Green Belt Park Jammu Contact (8082099081)
WALK IN INTERVIEW
Wanted attractive female Reputer & Receptionist for a renowned news channel.
Walk in Interview.
Contact on: 9484330070 & 0191-2547999
WALK IN INTERVIEW
M/s Jai Veer Engineering Solution, Yard No 5, Shop No 7/8 Transport Nagar, Jammu, is looking for a Service Engineer who have done diploma from ITI Jammu in Mechanical.
Eligibility: Experience Candidate will be preferred. While, freshers’ can also apply. Salary negotiable.
For more details contact on
99060-33090 & 70066-27927.
Job opening
Urgently Required 30 Boys/ Girls for official staff in Jammu and other district of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).
Note: Fresher’s can also apply.
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income: 15000 to 23000 (P/M)
(As per Co Rule)
So, bring your resume and get a job.
Walk in interview from Today to till 30-04-2022.
Oneness Nation
Opp Audi Showroom, 153/6, Ambika Colony
Bye Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu.
Contact No: 6005679763, 9103129166
REQUIRED
Quality Manager / Experience having knowledge of conducting of all the Civil Engineering Tests i.e Cement Test, Aggregate Tests, Steel Tests, Design Mix and Soil Testing with SPT & PLT for Bearing Capacity of Soil.
Location: ICMH Pvt Ltd. (NABL Lab.) Lane No: 08 Birpur Complex Bari Brahmana Jammu
Salary: 20000/Month
Contact:
Er. K.K. Saini (Director): 9682384208
Er. Rohit Kundal: 9682339280
WANTED STAFF
1. Sales Man: 2 No.
Preference will be given to candidate of old City Area.
Kohli Medicate
Pacca Danga, Jammu
Mob: 8899731230, 9086603365
Required
Required hard working boys for shop at Channi Himmat preference will be given to locals. To outsiders food and accomodation shall be provided Vacancies- 2
Contact no.: 7889554335, 7889871192
Salary Negotiable
Crescent public school
CHAK BHALWAL,JAMMU
Email:- crescentpublicschoolchakbhalw@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/8803760080
FACULTY REQUIRED FOR CHAK BHALWAL
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
At Crescent Public school, Disco Road, Janipur Jammu
Timing : 10.00 am to 2.00 pm
Post Name Qualification
Head Mistress Trained Post Graduate with 3 to 5 yrs administrative
experience, possess good communication skills and tech-savvy
Co-ordinator TGT Cadre with 3-5 yrs
experience as Coordinator, Post Graduate with B.Ed
PRT All Subjects Relevant Qualification
TGT All Subjects Relevant Qualification
Peon (Male) 10th/12th Pass
(For Janipur Branch)
Come alongwith two passport size Coloured photographs
Required
Sales person cum accountant required at tiles shop, Talab Tillo Jammu .
Should be an experience holder .
Ph.7889851114
Required STAFF
FOR 1)BILLING(BUSY SOFTWARE)
2) SALESMAN (MIN EXPERIENCE 6 MONTHS)
LOCATION CHANNI HIMMAT
& MARBLE MARKET
For Queries CALL 9018905212(10AM TO 5PM)
Full Time BPO and Telecalling Job in Jammu.
Apply No – Urgently Vacancies Huge opening Direct Company and Immediate joining.
Location – Greater Kailash (Jammu)
Male/Female welcome
Salary : 7000 to 10,000 + Attractive incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Degree
Address: Enser Communicaton Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No. – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu.
Contact: 7006176140/9769206275/7208487317