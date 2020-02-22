‘What is Govt hiding: Priyanka

NEW DELHI, Feb 22:

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned the Union Government for spending ‘huge money’ for the visit of US president Donald Trump and asked ‘What is this Government is hiding’.

The Congress general secretary’s remarks came a day after the grand old party ‘cautioned’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Union Government that the visit should not become an extension of US election campaign for Indian diaspora’s vote.

Responding to the Government’s statement that a committee formed to welcome Mr Trump was managed by Donald Trump Nagarik Abhinandan Samiti, Ms Priyanka asked what is the Government is hiding.

“100 crores have been spending for Mr Trump’s visit. A committee has been formed to spend this money. But nobody knows who are the members of this committee. Does the country not have the right to know which ministry has given money to the committee and how much? What is the government hiding by forming this committee?”, she tweeted in Hindi, while sharing a news report over the committee.

On Friday, senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Anand Sharma had also criticised over the committee and said, “Is Mr Trump, coming to India at the invitation of this committee? When was this committee formed, when did registration take place, where did so much money come from?”.

He had further said the reality was that all the money belongs to the Union government and Gujarat and the state government has given all approvals.

“Motera stadium has been hired, artists from all over India are coming. It’s not under control of a committee. Special grant has been given to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. We don’t mind, but the Government should not lie,” he had said. (UNI)