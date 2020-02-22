DC Pulwama declares open sports event for jail inmates

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

PULWAMA, Feb 22: Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer declared open mega sports event for jail inmates at Special Jail (Correctional Home) Pulwama, here today.

The 10-day sports event was organized in collaboration with District Youth Services and Sports Office Pulwama in which scores of jail inmates are participating.

The games to be played in the event includes cricket, football, Kho Kho, Tug of War, Kabbadi and Volley ball.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that organizing such events will develop positive attitude and sports man sprit in the jail inmates.

SP Pulwama, Ashish Mishra, District Sports Officer, Syed Noor ul Haq, Jail Superintendent and other officials were present on the occasion.