What happened to ‘grand claims’ made by PM Modi: Cong slams govt over J-K attacks

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Centre after four soldiers were killed in an encounter in Doda, and asked what happened to all those “grand claims” made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jammu and Kashmir.

Four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The latest incident comes a week after a terrorist ambush on an Army patrol in the remote Machedi forest belt in Kathua district claimed the lives of five soldiers and injured as many. (Agencies)