SpiceJet shares jump over 7 pc after earnings announcement

NEW DELHI: Shares of budget carrier SpiceJet jumped over 7 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported a multi-fold jump in standalone profit in the January-March quarter of 2023-24.

The stock climbed 7.35 per cent to Rs 60 on the BSE.

SpiceJet on Monday reported a multi-fold jump in standalone profit to Rs 119 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24, compared to Rs 16.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.