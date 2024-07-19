What Are the Legal Consequences of a DWI Conviction?

Although it is obvious that a DWI conviction is going to have a detrimental impact on many aspects of your life, such as your job security, for instance, you may not be immediately aware of the legal consequences attached to this type of conviction.

One of the first things you need to do when facing such a dire scenario would be to search Fort Worth DWI defense, for example, and find the right professional legal representation required in these circumstances.

They will be able to outline the legal consequences of a DWI conviction and provide you with guidance on how to minimize the potential problems you might face going forward.

Local knowledge is important

A good starting point would be to say that each state differs when it comes to what level of penalties and sentencing schemes are in operation. If this is your first offense, there is a reasonable chance that you might experience some level of leniency if this is your first DWI offense.

States differ in terms of what discretionary powers the judge applies although some states will automatically impose mandatory minimum sentences.

Having the right legal representation from day one is essential. It is also imperative that your lawyer has good knowledge of the local laws in relation to DWI offenses. That knowledge will enable them to discuss all of your options to try and minimize the impact on your life and liberty.

Could you be facing jail time?

If you do have to face some jail time as a result of a conviction it is unlikely to be a long period of time if it is your first offense.

There are mitigating factors that impact whether you face jail time or not. If your blood alcohol level was very high or someone was injured in the accident, these are scenarios that could heighten the risk of facing jail time.

If it is not your first DWI offense and somebody was killed as a result of the accident you could face several years in jail under such serious circumstances.

Financial cost

Fines for this offense could prove to be eye-wateringly expensive. A typical fine could be anywhere between $500 and $2000, even if this is your first offense. Another financial cost could be the installation of an ignition interlock device.

This requires you to pass a breathalyzer test before the car will start. You will be expected to pay the cost of installing this device as part of your fines and costs associated with a DWI offense.

You could temporarily lose your license

Another potential financial and legal consequence of this type of offense would be the suspension of your license.

A typical term for a license suspension would be about 90 days. This will add cost as well as inconvenience. You also have to comply with all the required terms of the suspension before you get your license back.

The future cost of car insurance will also escalate once you have to declare a DWI offense.

As you can see, there are a number of legal consequences attached to a DWI conviction. If you find yourself in this situation, it would be highly advisable to get legal help and guidance so that you can negotiate the best possible outcome.