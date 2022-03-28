What are Fish oil capsules ? Friend or Foe

Fish oil capsules are already popular among fitness enthusiasts. But these are gaining popularity among the people who are up to general health and wellness slowly. It is great news that people are getting aware of their health. But chasing any trending supplement without knowing its pros and cons is a blind belief which is not good for progressive people. So, there should be a logic behind all of our decisions to get maximum benefits.

Here we have covered almost everything about fish oil that everyone must know. So that people can make an informed decision.

What are the fish oil capsules ?

Omega fish oil capsule are an extract of fish, especially fatty fish. It is a great source of omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and many other nutrients. High levels of DHA and EPA in these supplements offer health benefits from tip to toe.

Is Fish Oil Friend ?:

Support Heart Health: Having fish oil in day to day life, you can lower the risks of heart diseases. It lowers the LDL and increases HDL that are the types of cholesterol that is good for heart health. Along with that it can lower the triglycerides which hampers the functionality of the heart. Other than that it improves the blood pressure in the body and also slows down the plaque development near the heart that is great for the heart.

Having fish oil in day to day life, you can lower the risks of heart diseases. It lowers the LDL and increases HDL that are the types of cholesterol that is good for heart health. Along with that it can lower the triglycerides which hampers the functionality of the heart. Other than that it improves the blood pressure in the body and also slows down the plaque development near the heart that is great for the heart. Improves mental ability: Omega 3 fatty acids in the fish oil are good for mental ability. With a proper amount, you can improve the memory, cognitive recognition, may improve some mental disorders like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and others. Also it is good for memory and concentration.

Omega 3 fatty acids in the fish oil are good for mental ability. With a proper amount, you can improve the memory, cognitive recognition, may improve some mental disorders like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and others. Also it is good for memory and concentration. Boost immunity: Great news for all people who want to improve their immunity. It improves bone, muscles health which is a part of a strong immune system. Omega 3 fatty acids are great in stress and depression that aids in increasing immunity. Other than that the supplement helps in fighting against free radical releases and infections.

Great news for all people who want to improve their immunity. It improves bone, muscles health which is a part of a strong immune system. Omega 3 fatty acids are great in stress and depression that aids in increasing immunity. Other than that the supplement helps in fighting against free radical releases and infections. Sleep quality and eye health: It increases your mood for doing physical activities. With the high intensity work out, it helps in faster muscle recovery and relaxation. Also it improves the sleep quality which is good for overall health and wellness.

How much omega-3 fish oil Consumption is safe?

Up to 3 grams of fish oil daily in supplement form is recommended and considered safe. But always ask the doctor.

Is fish oil foe ?

We have seen many health benefits of the fish oil as of now. Here are some side effects of fish oil:

Fishy breath,

Loose stools

A fishy aftertaste

Nausea

Stomach upset

Sometimes, consuming more than 3 grams of fish oil daily may lead to the risk of bleeding.

Conclusion:

Fish oil is a friend if you use it properly and under the supervision of doctor for a good lifestyle. Higher doses of omega-3 fish oil supplements can lead to many side effects. If you want to go for that, it would be better to talk to the doctor first.