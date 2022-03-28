Discover the Best that Melbourne Has to Offer in 2022

If you’re hoping to visit one of the best cities to live in across the globe, look no further than Melbourne. With a diversified culture, excellent cuisine, love for coffee, and residents that love culture, food, history, nature, and the beach, this vacation destination is the perfect place to visit.

There are many reasons to enjoy Melbourne. Here are the best things to do, see, and enjoy in this great city, as well as a few tips to help you navigate the city so you can get the most out of your trip. Here’s what you need to know!

What To Do in Melbourne

One of the best ways to get the most out of your trip to Melbourne is to plan your itinerary ahead of time. If you only have a few days to spend in this splendid city down under, it’s important to have a plan before you visit. This will help you maximize your time visiting and help you see as much as possible.

Here are the best things to do when in Melbourne.

Catch a Game of Cricket

Melbourne Cricket Ground, or the MCG, is the perfect place to catch a game of cricket. If you’re a sports fan, a cricket player, or simply want to experience Australian games, this is the perfect way to do so. Be sure to book your tickets well in advance to ensure you can get enough seats.

National Gallery of Victoria

The National Gallery of Victoria is one of the most popular galleries in all of Australia. With over 40 exhibits, programs, events, and displays of art, fashion, and design, there’s a lot to do and see. This is the perfect stop to spend a few hours soaking in the art and culture of Melbourne.

Enjoy a Bird’s Eye View from Eureka Skydeck

While catching a view from the Eureka Skydeck does cost around 20 Australian dollars per ticket, it’s well worth the stunning, breathtaking views. This is the picture-perfect place to get a skyhigh view of Melbourne and all it has to offer. Book your tickets well in advance as this is a sought after location for tourists. With an observation deck located at the 88th story, we suggest those with a fear of heights opt to wait down below.

Get a Breath of Fresh Air at Dandenong Ranges National Park

No matter what type of vacation you’re on, whether it’s for work or play, you can always enjoy a breath of fresh air. Melbourne is one of the best locations for outdoor exploring. With a variety of wildlife and plant life, you can enjoy fresh air, exercise, and beautiful views of nature.

Dandenong Ranges National Park is a paradise getaway made up of rainforest, moody paths, and peaceful surroundings. Enjoy quiet hills, bright and beautiful wildlife, and breathtaking plant life. It’s best to leave your animals at home as they may disturb the natural, carefully balanced ecosystem here.

Visit The Shrine of Remembrance

The Shrine of Remembrance is located in the heart of Melbourne. This shrine commemorates the sacrifice of Australian soldiers who have fought for Australia’s peace and safety. More than just a historical landmark, this shrine displays the love, honor, and pride Australians have for their countrymen. Get a glimpse into what it’s like to honor those who’ve given their lives for the country they love.

Shop at the Queen Victoria Market

If you’d like to spend some time shopping around boutiques or farmers markets, or just walking outdoors, head to Queen Victoria Market. Located in the central business district of Melbourne, this is the best place to shop and get a glimpse of what living in this city is like.

The Queen Victoria Market is the heart and soul of Melbourne, with the hum and drum of city life. You can also soak in the diverse cultures scattered throughout Melbourne. Enjoy this authentic shopping market with souvenirs, clothes, food, and so much more.

Tips for Getting the Most out of Your Vacation in Melbourne

When it comes to getting the most out of your trip to Melbourne, there’s a lot to consider. Whether you’re visiting this city for vacation, work, or to cross another destination off your bucket list, there’s so much to enjoy in Melbourne.

One of the best tips to making the most of your vacation is to use luggage storage in Melbourne. This will let you explore hands-free without worrying about keeping track of your bags in the city. Don’t let your luggage weigh you down. Store it instead! It’s also a good idea to know the best time to visit Melbourne, to book your tickets, transportation, and hotel stays well in advance, and to plan out an itinerary ahead of time.