What ails newly opened degree colleges?

Sir,

This is in reference to news item published in Daily Excelsior dated Feb. 14, 2023 under heading “Pr. Secretary holds interactive meeting with Principals.” In this connection I would like to say that the Degree Colleges opened in the year 2019 have multi-dimensional shortcomings and practical problems. The principals being the subordinate officers may have put forth some of them, if asked. Pertinent to mention that for the first time in the history of J&K, these 42 degree colleges were opened in really unserved areas without any political consideration. Secondly the Govt. worked honestly to provide Higher education facilities to the residents of far flung areas. Thirdly it was thought that with the opening of these colleges, the load on city colleges will be decreased considerably. This people friendly step of the Govt. attracted wide appreciation from one and all, but when the Degree colleges were opened on the ground, the reality was different. Surprisingly only 208 posts of Asstt. Professors were created for these 42 Degree Colleges vide Govt. order No. 179-HE of 2020 dated 14-04-2020. Anyone can imagine the sanctioned strength of teaching staff in these colleges, which is hardly 5/6 including Principal and PTI. Pertinent to mention that a well established Middle/High school has more teachers than these new colleges. In order to make things more complicated the subjects were chosen from the top and not as per need and choice of students. For example, EVS subject was allotted to almost all colleges. Is it as per U.G.C. norms? With very few subjects and that too out of choice of students has made these colleges unattractive places of learning. The NEP-2020 aims at providing education of choice based subjects to every student, so the functional arrangement of these colleges does not match with NEP specifications. Most important point is that sanctioning of only one post of Asstt. Professor per subject in a college will hamper teaching work. For example, if the Asstt. Professor goes on leave, there will be nobody to teach that subject as it is a Degree College and not Middle/High School where all the teachers can teach all subjects. To add further confusion, some Rationalization exercise was proposed. The rationalization of posts and their shifting from well established colleges will further damage the well established old colleges of J&K. The Govt. of India has taken education in priority sector and there is no shortage of funds anywhere. The UGC has issued detailed guidelines for new Degree Colleges and provision of staff and infrastructure thereof. The Pr. Secretary is result oriented officer but the things should be presented in fair manner before him.

If Higher Education Department really wants to strengthen these new colleges, more subjects should be sanctioned in these colleges and at least two/three posts of Asstt. professors of important subjects should be sanctioned. In any case the sanctioned strength of Asstt. Professors should not be less than two per subject. The workload of present single professor in these colleges tells miserable tale. Second most important thing is construction of buildings for these colleges. The Administration should cooperate with Higher Education Department to acquire land and settle the disputes, if any. In short not much has changed on the ground after opening of these Degree Colleges. Only those students, who have no other option due to poverty or otherwise are taking admission in these colleges. The situation is worrisome as thousands of students are running towards City Colleges, Distance Education, Cluster University, outside J&K, Private universities, and IGNOU, etc., where subjects of their choice are available for study. Previously when 20 Degree Colleges were opened in J&K State, more than 1600 posts of Asstt. Professors were sanctioned. This time only 208 teachers for 42 plus Degree Colleges present poor picture of basic academic needs of these colleges. The Director Colleges and all concerned are requested to provide sufficient staff and infrastructure in these new Degree Colleges as per needs and objectives of NEP-2020 so that the students from all walks of life could be benefitted properly from this great initiative of the Govt. for arranging doorstep Education facilities for all.

Rajinder Chand Anthal

Chenani, District: Udhampur