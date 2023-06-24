Weatherman Predicts Isolated Rain In Kashmir, Widespread Light Showers In Jammu

SRINAGAR, June 24: Upward trend in night temperature continued in most of the places in Jammu and Kashmir with Srinagar recording six degrees above normal temperatures on Saturday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 22.4°C against 21.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 6.6°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 20.0°C against 19.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 13.3°C against 10.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 19.6°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 5.5°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 20.0°C against 19.3°C on the previous night and it was 5.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 14.4°C against 15.4°C on previous night and it was above normal by 4.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 28.5°C against 31.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 21.3°C (6.2°C above normal), Batote 22.9°C (5.7°C above normal), Katra 25.4°C (3.4°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 21.8°C (above normal by 6.9°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 12.0°C and 15.8°C respectively, he said.

Regarding the forecast for next 24 hours, he said, “Isolated light rain/TS is expected in Kashmir division and widespread light to moderate rain/TS in Jammu division.”

From June 25-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thundershower was expected at many places. (Agencies)