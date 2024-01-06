What 2024 has in store for you

Aries ( 21st March to 20th April )

In the beginning of this year, you will have ample support of the transiting Jupiter and hence you will be able to carry out your plans, but Saturn will demand you to work hard. You need to little lower your professional ambitions. Also, you may feel that your finances have become stagnant and on a slightly downward swing. But, you must keep yourself motivated as the positive impact of Venus will begin to be felt and will start giving you good rewards as the year advances. In the beginning of the year the Sun, Mars conjunction may not allow you to enjoy your love life and the dullness may frustrate you at times. But as the year advances, Venus-Mercury conjunction will help you to make a big romantic step right away. In the beginning of the year, positive energy of Mars will help you in terms of your health. Remember whatever your mind will say, your body will follow. Hence keep your mind balanced and positive. Hectic schedules may burn out your energy. General health issues will be present frequently during this period till the end of March. You will get good planetary support by the conjunction of transiting Venus and Mercury in the beginning of this year. This can help you progress well in your studies, perform well in your examinations as well, and rise to good levels. Also, there are chances for a favorable turn of events if you are intending to pursue studies abroad. The favorable impact of Venus, Mars and Mercury will bring growth in your career from around the mid of February. You can now achieve the most favorable results. However, you will need to be very cautious with your money matters from around mid of March as the Mercury’s conjunction with North Node can be very complex. Under the influence of Venus-Mercury conjunction, you will be looking for higher meaning of love and sense of purpose in your relationships around the month of October. Go for what you want in life now as opportunities will be there for you this time around. You will have ample planetary support to implement your plans and to find positive momentum in your career during the last quarter. The strong support of Venus will also boost your financial strength around the year end. The Mars’ impact on Venus can be a refreshing and likely to bring positivity and harmony in your love life around the month of December.

Taurus ( 21st April to 21st May )

Venus will bless you with success and prosperity in the beginning of this year. If you are in business, Mars will make you feel a sudden surge of energy and may also have many ideas to expand your business. Keep patience as Venus will bring successful phase for you and a good time to look for additional income around the month of March. Venus will bless you with the perfect time to enjoy intimacy with your partner but Mars will give you some shocks and surprises in the middle of February hence get ready for a wild ride in your love life. From the beginning of the year Jupiter could prove to be a blessing for you in your studies. Your hard work is likely to get you one step closer to your dreams. The impact of South Node suggests you to devote more time to your health. From around the month of March, the benevolent Jupiter will bring good times as there are chances of promotion at your work place. You will have strong positive momentum, if you are doing business. A tangible increase in profits is possible around the mid of March. Jupiter will bring some new opportunities your way around the month of April. As the period advances, your love life is likely to be very rewarding and you are likely to receive gratification from all spheres of life. The period around the month of September can be an important phase for your studies and future growth. Jupiter during the last quarter will bring good fortune at your work place. You may have some good luck in an important business deal. Jupiter will bring good fortune and you will look for new sources that will help your finances grow and you will do very well financially. You need to take care of your health around October as lethargy, decreased sleep time and appetite, decreased mood may most likely be the consequences of some disturbances or improper diet this time around. Things will remain good for your health around the year end. Saturn will demand you to act with patience and also with the positive approach in your studies. The better you feel, the better you will do in your studies during the latter part of this year.

Gemini ( 22nd May to 21st June ) :

This year will remain highly productive for your career related matters. The beginning of this year will be good for your financial status. It can be the ideal time to put in action long conceived plan to push ahead your financial prospects. The impact of Jupiter will help you to make steady progress. Venus indicates that your creative vision will set you apart from the rest at your work place. If you are willing to put extra efforts, you will be fully supported by the Jupiter in your studies. But South Node can disrupt the harmony of your love life. In relationship matters, you need to find some time and space for each other regardless of your other commitments. In the beginning of this year, your health will be sensitive due to some old or existing health issues. But the impact of Mercury may keep you in good cheer and improved health status from around the month of April. Mercury will also bring positive momentum and likely to be favorable for making some important career moves from around the month of April. Change is in the air, if you are doing business. Mercury will also give you chance to go out and interact with experts and that will also make you able to expand your skillset which will help your growth in studies. Things will start looking up when it comes to your financial status from around the month of October. But there can be highly volatile phases as well. So, you will have to act with a clear vision. At times you may feel somewhat insecure or impatient with regards to some important projects in your studies. Gradually, your confidence in your studies will rise and you will do well in your studies during the last quarter of year. Changes are on the horizon for you in relationship issues around the month of October. Venus will offer you a unique experience in your love life which can be worth exploring around the end of this year. Jupiter will bring some amazing possibilities when it comes to your career progression during the last quarter of year. Saturn may make you feel temporarily stuck. But, you will be able to power through. Your unique and brilliant ideas can bring strong positive growth around the end of this year.

Cancer ( 22nd June to 22nd July ) :

In the beginning of the year, the impact of North node might not allow you to break the shackles so easily. If you are in business, something may go wrong in your planning. However, there will be plenty of openings for improving your financial status as the period advances. The beginning of this year may also remain highly auspicious for you to take up higher education. Venus may also help you to achieve higher level of intimacy with your sweetheart. Mercury might bring opportunity to meet someone, if you are not involved in any relation yet. Your immune system will remain highly efficient and hence here will not be any serious health issues this time around. Around the month of February, Mercury indicates that someone could approach you with a particularly inventive idea for career growth. Venus will boost your financial strength through innovative ventures. But, the impact of North Node could bring some emotional frustration in your love life. Around the month of March, some excellent options as well as reasonable solutions will make you able to find higher elevation in your work. Some good earning opportunities will be facilitated by the favorable aspects of Venus and Mercury. Venus may bring wealth of feelings and romance in your life. But the South Node may bring some complex conditions and may not allow you to enjoy the true colors of love. Your health status will be fragile this time around. From the month of April, planets will inspire you to think big, with a perspective for the future. Around the end of this year, Jupiter would bring some moments of amusement and bliss and it could also lead you towards growth in your profession. Saturn demands to you to be ready to accept the new challenges and tasks in your studies. If you are suffering from any ailments, this phase will help you to recover fast. This period may provide you the opportunities to resolve some pending matters if you are doing business. Venus can make the period around December a special for love and relationship. It would be a good opportunity to display your love and devotion. Mars will bring enthusiasm and you will be feeling flirty and ready to embark on some new romantic experience.

Leo ( 23rd July to 22nd August ) :

In the beginning of this year, the impact of shadow planets as well as Saturn do not foretell a good time for your career but the combined impact of Jupiter and Venus indicates beginning of a delightful phase from around the mid of January. You must keep patience though. Mercury indicates that you may have many ideas and strategies floating around in your mind to strengthen your financial but, it can be misleading. If you are doing business, some impulsive actions or decisions might bring problems. The movement of South Node will not be so favourable for you around the month of February. Increments or promotions are hard to come. Also, there will be some serious differences with the elder members of the family. Some negative thoughts and anxiety around the month of February may cause digestion problems. Mercury may however bring constructive changes from around the mid of February. It will bring plenty of good things to happen in your personal life. It will be highly romantic as well as passionate phase due to the combined impact of Mars and Venus. As the year advances, due to strong support of Jupiter, you will be able to focus better and you will have stronger chances to achieve your goals in your studies. Mars indicates the period around the mid of March will be highly productive for career progress. If you are in business, it will remain good for the completion of previously started projects. Jupiter will make you able to strengthen your position so the period till June may bring some good growth opportunities amid problems created by Saturn. Planets can bring additional income through inheritance, joint ventures or from old investments in property or assets around the month of March. Overall planetary positions seem to be aligned in your favour as the month of October begins. You will have luck by your side in your career. Mercury will steadily lead you towards the financial growth. Venus indicates that your love life will be buzzing around the month of October. It would bring some moments of amusement and bliss and it could also lead you towards financial gains around the month of November. It may also provide you with excellent opportunities to showcase your talents in your studies around the month of October. But Mars is going to bring in a lot of disturbance in your studies around the month of November. Thankfully, your sense of responsibility and focused approach towards your studies may help you to achieve good success around the end of this year. Your health may remain good barring some minor fluctuations in your energy levels during the ending phase of this year. Saturn will make your working conditions bit challenging but future growth prospects will keep you preoccupied. Jupiter will bring a sense of passivity around the year end on the career front.

Virgo ( 23rd August to 22nd September ) :

The year looks progressive for you but in the beginning of this year, career related matters shall look uncertain due to the complex impact of South Node. Things shall start to fall in place gradually due to the Mercury’s support. The movement of Venus will give an upward push to your finances. But there may be some issues where you may have ego clashes with your mate and disturbances due to the impact of South Node which may hamper your mood. Saturn will demand you to keep check on your energy levels and adopt necessary discipline to keep yourself healthy. You may be somewhat lazy and tend to ignore self-discipline in matters related to your health regimen. From around the ending part of January, your performance in studies would begin to take a positive turn gradually but you may have to struggle hard to get expected results. The positive impact of Venus will begin to be felt gradually around the month of February and hence an investment that you make during this phase will start giving you good rewards as the year advances. Your personal life is likely to be a roller-coaster due to the disturbances caused by the impact of South Node in routine matters till mid of February. Month of March is likely to bring many opportunities for growth and gain. Jupiter will facilitate gains and new ventures as the year advances. You will have ample support from Venus to empower and manage your finance efficiently. In existing close relationships, some kind of boundaries or walls may develop due to the impact of South Node. But Venus may help you to take the relationship to the next level of understanding and satisfaction from around the last week of March. From the ending part of February, you are to make progress towards your fitness goals as well. North Node can be damaging. Thankfully, the favourable impact of Venus will help you to strengthen your relationship and bring pleasure and satisfaction around the month of May. There will be many positive developments in your professional life around the month of October. But keep in mind that one wrong decision may disturb your financial stability particularly around the end of October. Due to ample support of Jupiter, you will be able to push things ahead around the year end. It can be a good period to carry out the business plans and to communicate the new ideas and to launch new products for the business growth.

Libra ( 23rd September to 22nd October ) :

Your career will get positive momentum in the beginning of this year. If you are doing business, it may bring major boost to business prospects due to the impact of Mars. Mercury also indicates a good phase to carry out the business plans. Saturn might help you get some good financial gains from your past investments. But some unexpected expenses may also disturb your financial planning to an extent around the mid of January, indicates the North Node. Venus may bring scopes for a happy encounter with your beloved one. But the period around the end of January may bring some complex situations in your love life. As the period advances Venus may help you hold on to old and existing relationships. The impact of Jupiter may make you able to strengthen your financial position as the year advances. Mars will also do its bit to help your financial vision. Gradually, you will be clearer about how to achieve your goals and hence the pace of your financial progress is likely to start picking positive momentum. Minor health issues or some seasonal health problems may arise around the month of May though. Around the month of June, your mental strength and level of concentration would be better and hence you will be able to perform well in your studies. If you are doing business, you will have enough funds to undertake development oriented activities during the latter half of this year. The North Node will drive you towards taking new risks and trying out new ideas around the month of July. Conditions will remain good for your health as the year approaches its end and hence your health may remain good around the year end. You are likely to make good progress in your education and related endeavors as your efforts shall be favoured by Jupiter and Mercury from around the month of November.

Scorpio ( 23rd October to 22nd November ) :

In the beginning of this year the impact of North Node may bring added responsibilities at your work place. Also, the impact of Mars may bring some complicated matters. If you are doing business, you must not take undue risk till mid of February. You may get financial opportunities around the month of February but not all opportunities will turn out to be promising. Jupiter however indicates that your income will be stable, meeting your expectations. The complex energy of South Node indicates that this is not the right time to propose or to express your feelings. However, if you have recently started seeing someone, there will be opportunities for developing the relationship further during the month of February. You may at times face uncomfortable situations in your health around the middle of February. Not to worry though. At career front, you may feel much more supported as around the month of April. The impact of Jupiter may bring new opportunities for progress in your career. You and your beloved are likely to enjoy your fair share of love due to the blessings of Venus around the month of April. But some personal problems seem to be creating a divide in your relationship due to the complex energy of South Node. So, you need to remain alert around the month of May. Concentrate and give your full attention to your studies as you have enough planetary support as the year advances. During the latter part of year, the impact of North Node can be detrimental for your career. Jupiter’s impact may however help you to quite an extent amid some stiff challenges on the professional front. So not to worry, Mercury and Jupiter will help you around the month of September for the development of your career. If you are doing business, Mars will bring some good deals to enhance business prospects around the month of October. The period around the month of August will help you to get your pending dues and hence your financial strength may become stronger. Positive vibes will follow due to the support of Jupiter and, as a result you will be able to manage your money matters efficiently during the latter part of this year. A lot of things will be happening in your career around the month of December. Jupiter is likely to bring positive results in your endeavors as the year approaches its end. Also, your balance sheet shall witness financial gains gradually around the year end. If you are currently not involved with anyone, love and romance may come into your life as the year approaches its end, suggests the Venus.

Sagittarius ( 23rd November to 21st December ) :

The impact of transiting Sun and Mars may help you to perform well and strengthen your position at your work place in the beginning of this year. If you are doing business, you will be able to grab important projects. The period around the end of January will be a good period to make investments for financial security, indicates Mercury. But there may be some heated arguments with your mate under the influence of Mars and a certain unrest will be brewing if you are in committed relationship. Your support system will be stronger and assistance of friends or mentors will be quite helpful in your studies. Jupiter may mostly remain in your favor and hence you are likely to have good health status. As the year advances, pace of progress is likely to start picking positive momentum due to the support of Jupiter and Mars. The period around the month of March can be a good period to carry out the plans that you may have in your and if you are in business, you may be able to implement your planning which may increase growth tremendously. Saturn will however demand strict financial discipline. The period around the end of November could be disruptive phase and hence just make sure you don’t risk your relationship. Jupiter will bring a favourable time for you with many more opportunities to show your abilities in your career as the year approaches its end. Your creativity will be on high during the latter part of year but, your wayward approach may cause problems in education around the month of October. Mercury is likely to motivate you towards study and hence the year may end on a positive note. You are likely to be more attentive about your health and well-being as the year approaches its end and that will help you to maintain your health.

Capricorn ( 22nd December to 20th January ) :

Venus is likely to bring some good opportunities for growth and gain in the beginning of this year. Some complicated issues may keep bothering you due to the impact of North Node but if you have your basics right, you may eventually get the success that you always deserve. Mercury’s impact suggests that you may need to review or recreate your financial plan. Gradually, your efforts might bring positive results and financial gain. But refrain from borrowing or lending as the impact of North Node indicates a somewhat tricky time around the end of February. Venus is likely to bring joy and harmony in your love life and relationship in general. If you are in committed relation, the period around the end of January will be good to take the relationship to the next level. Your love life will be exciting but, at times your stubborn approach is likely to make your relationship vulnerable during the month of February. A new relationship is likely to be formed, somewhere around the middle of February. Your creativity will be on high but, your lack of concentration may cause problems in education, indicates Mercury. Due to the impact of North Node, a very dear relationship may undergo a major change around the month of June. Mars indicates that the period around the month of July can be a good period to try out new mediums to stimulate your love life. Also, from around the month of July, you may remain highly focused which is likely to make a positive impact in educational circles. Mercury indicates that inspirational ideas of your mentors may help you to finish some important project in your studies around the month of August. Mars will make you feel excited about some new opportunities and would feel fresh at your place of work around the month of September. Uncertainty on business front may manifest in the beginning of October. Expect things to start rolling in your favour gradually due to the support of Venus. From around the month of November, you may feel sorted enough to make right career choices due to the support of Mercury. Your immune system and vitality will remain good but there is also the possibility of digestion problems around the month of October. Use the period around the month of November to review and revise your monetary strategies. However, you might face some difficulty to keep up your health to usual scale during the first half of December. But as the year approaches its end, your health may remain good and your productivity and fitness is likely to increase. The period around the end of this year may prove to be much better for your career. If you are doing business, you may also get better opportunities for growth and gain.

Aquarius ( 21st January to 18th February ) :

The year will remain progressive but Mars indicates a hectic phase in the beginning for your career related matters. The beginning of this month may bring disruptions and may not augur well for accumulating wealth. Also, Mercury may bring some uneasy moments in your relationship. The impact of stars may remain favourable for your health though. The impact of Saturn will force you to become extra attentive to financial matters. Jupiter and Mercury are likely to help you make improvement in your performance in studies. As the year advances, Jupiter seems supportive for increasing earnings around the month of February. The combined impact of Mercury and Venus will boost your love life. The favourable Jupiter will give an upward push to your finances. Your awareness for health and fitness will be noteworthy. There will be both romance and sensuality in your relationship around the month of July. But Mars and North Node are going to bring in a lot of obstacles and disturbance in your studies. The impact of Venus and Mercury will be favourable for you and professional prospects and will be cheerful and highly beneficial phase as the year advances. Your career growth will be stupendous. You can expect promotions or rewards of your hard work. It will be particularly good if you are doing business. But your relationship will be affected by the North Node and you may feel some distance in your relation. Mars indicates hectic work schedules may raise the stress levels around the month of September. It will be a tricky phase hence you need to execute due caution while extending credit or making any important financial deals. If you are trying to get admission in some reputed collage, you are likely to get success this time around. The stars will be favourable for you and it will be a delightful phase for health as well. The impact of Mars will be highly encouraging for career prospects as the year approaches its end. It is equally good phase if you are doing business. The stars for finances suggest exceptional money flow. Love will be in full swing. Around the end of this year, the impact of Mars foretells a fabulous period for career-oriented people. It will be a highly supportive time for making investments and also for those engaged in trading activities. Mercury may make you able to march forward in studies around the year end. It will be a good phase for future planning of your educational journey, discussing some fresh ideas with your mentors. Relaxation will help you to maintain your good health.

Pisces ( 19th February to 20th March ) :

In the beginning of this year Jupiter will open up doors for new opportunities for your career advancement. If you are in business, you may improve your level of productivity. This could be a good time for long-term financial planning and strengthening your financial status. Venus indicates that you will have joyful relationship. Gradually, Mars will bring fresh opportunity for benefits through your social network as well as new contracts. But South Node around the mid of this month might make you uncomfortable with your health. From around the month of February, Mars will be disruptive for your career advancement. Venus may bring opportunity to enter a relationship. Mercury will make you very much focused and mentally sharp in your studies. For business people the period around the end of February will be important as there will be some positive development in some of the pending matters. Jupiter will remain supportive and your income will be quite decent but may tend to feel some pressure due to some old commitments. Around the month of April, Saturn may demand you to work for extended hours to cover up your acquired commitments. Venus will bring positivity and optimism in your love life. North Node may bring some tough conditions at career front around the month of September. You may have to be constantly focusing on your financial matters. Your wish to bring about some dynamic and impressive changes in your love life will be fruitful. Jupiter will motivate you to perform well in your studies. Partnership-related matters will be beneficial but family-related matters will incur expenses around the month of October. You notice a slight lack of intimacy and love at your partner’s end. This might make you somewhat frustrated in your relationship this time around. If you are in business, you will also accomplish deals and projects within required time. Mars indicates financial situation may change for the better as you are able to find a new sources of income. Jupiter is going to bring in a lot of positive changes in your education and will also help you get anything that you desire in terms of your studies. It will also have a positive impact on your mood. However, overdoing anything can work against your health.