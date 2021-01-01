Western Command goes live on social media

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 1: The frontline Western Command of the Indian Army ushered in the new decade with the operationalisation of its official Twitter handle, Facebook and Instagram accounts today.

Lieutenant General RP Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command posted the inaugural tweets and messages on all three platforms.

While acknowledging the strength of social media which has maximum reach especially amongst youth, he emphasised the need to use these platforms to keep abreast the veterans and civilians population on the matters concerning National Security and contributions of the Western Command in the nation building. These official platforms of Western Command can be accessed at @ westerncomd_IA, Western Command and @westerncomd_indianarmy respectively.