Hectic political activities in 4 distts with fractured mandate

Independents float fronts in two distts

NC gives go-ahead for tie-up at local levels

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 1: Hectic political activities have begun in newly elected District Development Councils (DDCs) of Jammu region, which have thrown hung verdict with major players including National Conference, BJP and Congress trying to explore combinations to get their Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons in the Councils but are waiting for the Government notification on reservation of the DDCs for women and other categories.

While the BJP has got clear majority in six DDCs including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi and Doda districts, four DDCs like Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Ramban have fractured verdict with no party gaining majority but the National Conference emerging single largest party in three districts and Congress in one.

In Ramban district where NC has won six seats, BJP 3, Congress 2 and Independents 3, all three Independent candidates have united under the leadership of former bureaucrat and retired IAS officer BA Runiyal, who has won the election as an Independent.

Runiyal told the Excelsior that they have floated `Azaad Itehaad’ front and claimed that it was pre-poll alliance which contested the DDC election on five seats in Ramban district and won 3.

“I want the political parties to support me for the post of DDC Chairperson as I have rich experience of working in the administration and will give my best,” he said.

Reliable sources said the BJP has already established contact with Runiyal but even if the two join hands they will be short of two members to get majority in the DDC Ramban.

In Poonch district, three Independents including two women DDC members, who belonged to one family, have floated Peace and Development Forum for Poonch with a view to unite Independent winners and others. However, there are nine Scheduled Tribe winners in Poonch as well.

If Poonch district is reserved for STs or women, the combinations will change. At least four to five Independent winners in Poonch are also in touch with each other for forming a front to stake claim for the post of Chairperson.

Poonch is only district in the Jammu region where Independents are in majority having won eight seats while Congress is single largest political party with four seats and National Conference has two. BJP has none.

National Conference is too in touch with like-minded parties and candidates for securing majority in four DDCs of Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Ramban districts.

NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana told the Excelsior after meeting the DDC members that the party has left it to local units to go for adjustments with like-minded parties and Independent winners to secure majority in the districts as it was short of just two seats for majority in Kishtwar and Ramban districts and three short of majority in Rajouri.

“We urge Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who has conducted the DDC elections in peaceful manner to ensure that mandate given by the people isn’t mutilated by the horse-trading as such attempts can subvert the process of democracy initiated by him,” Rana said.

Sources said if the National Conference and Congress join hands, they will get past the majority figure in Rajouri, Kishtwar and Ramban districts but still will be short of two seats in Poonch district. In Rajouri, NC has 5 and Congress 3 seats while in Kishtwar and Ramban districts, the equation is similar with NC having 6 seats in both districts and Congress 3.

PCC (I) spokesman Ravinder Sharma said there has been no clear picture in the absence of declaration of reservation roster by the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

“How can the political parties initiate the process of staking claim for forming majority in the Councils when we don’t know which district is reserved for women and other categories and which not?” he asked and said the districts had to be reserved by the Government before announcement of elections. He also regretted that there is no Anti-Defection Law for the DDCs which could lead to horse-trading.

It may be mentioned here that BJP has won 11 out of 14 seats in Jammu and Udhampur districts, 13 of 14 in Samba and Kathua, eight in Doda and seven in Reasi district, thus, securing clear majority in six districts of the Jammu region.