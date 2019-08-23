West Pak refugees to get permanent citizenship rights now: Jugal

Border residents celebrate abrogation of Article 370

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 23: Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP Member of Parliament Lok Sabha from Jammu -Poonch Parliamentary Constituency along with Ex MLA, Krishan Bhagat,MLC, Pardeep Sharma & senior leaders of BJP visited village Pargwal in Chamb constituency and participated in a Sammellan to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 with border residents of Pargwal area.

People in large number, party workers and West Pakistan Refugee Action Committee welcomed Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma and held road show to celebrate abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A from Jammu Kashmir .

Jugal, while addressing the gathering said that most of the West Pakistan Refugees are residing along the border area and due to Article 370 in the State they were deprived of their Fundamental Rights. They got setback in education and other services due to Article 370. They not even entitled to permanent citizenship rights in State. But now due to abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A from Jammu Kashmir they will get permanent citizenship rights. They are not now refugees but citizens of India. MP said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah has taken a historic decision and this will change the figure & face of the State.

Border people will now get all the facilities and every corner will get developed. He added that this celebration can be seen not only in every home but in every heart who was victim of Article 370.

He said that NC, Congress & PDP are still opposing this decision but this great decision will further lead State to the great heights.

Dr Krishan Bhagat, Ex MLA Chamb constituency & Pardeep Sharma MLC J&K complimented Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah, Jugal Kishore Member of Parliament and BJP Government in Center to take this decision to uplift every class and said that on August 5 this curse was put to an end by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the vote of BJP Member of Parliament.

Labha Ram Gandhi, president WPR Action Committee greeted Member of Parliament and thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Government to take bold step in his Government.

Mahamandleshwar Swami Rameshwar Dass Ji also gave his blessings to the people and asked to remain united .

State Media Secretary BJP Suraj Singh,State SC Morcha BJP Jagdish Bhagat,Prabhari Prem Gupta,District President BJP Manmohan Singh,Mandal Presidents Ramesh Khajuria,GS Chib,Jai Singh,Pawan Gupta,WPRAC VP Sukdev Singh Manhas,WPRAC District Akhnoor Lal Singh,Shamsher Singh,Chaju Singh,Bishamber Singh,Jagdish Singh,Jaswant Singh,Sarpanches & Panches and others also present at the occasion.