Comprehensive mechanism in place for redressal of public grievances: Advisor Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: Advisor to Governor K K Sharma today said that a comprehensive mechanism is in place for immediate redressal of public grievances.

The Advisor said this during his interaction with various public delegations who had called on him at Governor’s grievance cell at Church Lane to apprise him with the grievances and issues faced by them.

A deputation from Bandipora sought adjustment of labourers in NHPC projects whose land has been acquired for the developmental project.

A deputation of Sarpanches from Budgam raised several developmental issues of R&B, PHE, RDD of their respective Panchayats and sought immediate redressal of these public issues.

A deputation from Bijherara raised issues of augmentation of electric infra in their area.

A deputation from Mustafabad HMT area of Srinagar raised the issue of drainage/water logging in their area.

Deputation from Rajbagh demanded macadamization of the roads in their area.

A deputation from Dubjan area of Shopian district also called on the Advisor and demanded construction of a roadway in their area which would increase their connectivity with the district headquarters and Srinagar and Rajouri.

A deputation of Kashmiri Pandit Migrants informed the Advisor about the non-issuance of their appointment order for the junior engineering posts.

Besides, various individuals also called on the Advisor and informed him with various issues related to R&B, Housing, PDD, Finance and sought their immediate redressal.

After giving a patient hearing, the Advisor assured the public deputations and individuals that the administration would look into their demands and issues on priority. He assured that the necessary instructions have already been passed to the concerned so that people do not face any kind of difficulty and inconvenience.