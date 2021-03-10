West Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee ‘pushed’ in Nandigram, suffers injury

PURBA MEDINIPUR (WEST BENGAL): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she has suffered an injury in her leg after a few people “pushed” her when she was near her car.

“Few people pushed me when I was near my car. I suffered an injury in my leg,” Banerjee said.

Earlier today, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Following this, she visited the Durga Mandir in Shibrampur village.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (Agency)