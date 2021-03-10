DGP Dilbag Singh releases souvenir “Building Positive Self Esteem through Sports”

JAMMU: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh today released a souvenir titled “Building Self Esteem through Sports- an initiative to involve youth in sports in collaboration with J&K Police” regarding the conduct of hundreds of sports events for the youth of J&K by Rajesh Gill Chief Prosecuting Officer & Former Ranji player of Jammu & Kashmir, at Police headquarters here today.

While speaking on the occasion, the DGP appreciated his contribution in organizing various sports events with the objectives to promote sports culture in a professional manner. The DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has always been on the forefront in providing a platform to youth and guide them in following their goals by organizing different events across Jammu & Kashmir.

While thanking the DGP and all officers of the Police department for supporting and appreciating his efforts in organizing sports events since the last 12 years for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Rajesh Gill said that the souvenir is dedicated to Jammu and Kashmir Police.