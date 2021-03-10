Commissioner Secretary L&E inaugurates various e-services

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment (L&E), Saurabh Bhagat today inaugurated online system for auto renewal of license, online services for submission of integrated consolidated return under different Labour laws and availability of online dashboard.

Under these online services, there will be auto generation of licenses under Shops and Establishment Act, Contract Labour Act, Interstate Migrant Workers Act and Factories Act.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary also inaugurated a dashboard for e-services provided by Labour Department. The dashboard will highlight the registrations done along with applications pending at the department end.

The dashboard will be updated regularly for registrations and renewals granted under Shops and Establishments Act, Contract Labour Act, Establishment under Interstate Migrant Workman Act, Factories Act, Registration Renewal under Boiler Act.

Till now an employer had to furnish different annual returns under different Labour Acts. But under this system, an employer will furnish a unified single annual return under different labour codes like Code on Wages, Social Security Code, Industrial Relation Code and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Condition code through online mode.

These initiatives will usher ease of doing business and improve the BRAP score of the Union Territory attracting huge investments in the industry.