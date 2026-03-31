West Asia War: India Managed Situation Effectively, Says Modi; Likens Cong To ‘Political Vultures’

THARAD (GUJARAT), Mar 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said while the world is grappling with war, unrest, and rising fuel prices, India has managed the situation effectively due to strong foreign policy and the unity of its people.

He accused the Congress of trying to create panic so that people queue up at fuel stations and gas agencies, likening the party to “political vultures” waiting to exploit the situation (arising out of the West Asia war) and reap political dividends.

“At a time when the world is grappling with war, unrest and rising fuel prices, India has managed the situation effectively due to strong foreign policy and the unity of its people,” Modi said while addressing a gathering at Nani village in Vav Tharad district of Gujarat.

He said certain political parties, mainly Congress, are trying to take advantage of the situation by spreading panic and fear, instead of supporting national unity.

“Today, the Congress party is busy inciting the people. Like political vultures, it (Congress) is waiting for the situation to escalate so that it can exploit and reap political dividends,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister noted that though fuel prices have risen by as much as 10 per cent globally due to the West Asia conflict, the Central government is ensuring that the burden of this impact does not fall upon people.

“The Congress desires to create an atmosphere of panic in the country, hoping that the people will be forced to queue up at petrol pumps and gas agencies,” he added.

Modi asserted that India will emerge as a world leader in the renewable energy sector.

He said the circumstances in West Asia have affected every country, but India managed the situation well.

Continuing his attack on the Opposition, Modi said they want to spread anarchy.

“India is capable of facing any crisis. However, Congress is trying to instigate people to queue up at fuel pumps and spread disorder,” he added. (Agencies)