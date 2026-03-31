J&K Aims To Upgrade Govt Schools With Improved Facilities: Education Minister Itoo

Jammu, Mar 31: Jammu and Kashmir government is making concerted efforts to strengthen the educational ecosystem, with a special focus on ensuring all necessary facilities in government-run schools, Education minister Sakeena Itoo said on Tuesday.

Replying to a question of Legislator Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh in the Assembly regarding introduction of new subjects, she said the existing curriculum is aligned with the National Education Policy, particularly in respect of digital literacy, multidisciplinary learning and vocational education.

Itoo said components relating to general studies, computer education, digital literacy and vocational skill-based education have been introduced at different levels of schooling in a phased manner depending upon the levels of institution, availability of infrastructure, trained manpower and other requisite facilities.

The Computer Science, Information Practices and IT as separate subjects have already been introduced in the curriculum at Higher Secondary School Level (11 to 12). Besides, vocational or skill based education with 15 different trades have also been implemented in High and Higher Secondary in alignment with the recommendations of the NEP, she said.

She said the introduction of Artificial Intelligence as a subject or discipline is also under active consideration in the department in alignment with NEP.

The integration of 21st century skills, as articulated in the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, and envisioned in NEP is already being implemented in a phased manner and the revised curriculum framework emphasises critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration, digital literacy, problem-solving, and experiential learning, the minister said.

She said these competencies are being systematically embedded across subjects through curriculum rationalization, revised pedagogical approaches, competency-based assessments and integration of skill-oriented modules at the Secondary and Senior Secondary levels.

The NEP advocates an integrated and holistic approach to curriculum design, and accordingly, domains like Digital Literacy and Skill Education are embedded within the curriculum from the Foundational Stage onwards, Itoo said.

She said the teachers are being oriented and trained to effectively integrate these competencies into classroom practices, thereby ensuring the acquisition of relevant skills and learning outcomes in a holistic manner.

At the Secondary and Senior Secondary levels, the minister said Digital Literacy and Skill Education are also being offered as dedicated elective subjects within the curriculum, in addition to their cross-curricular integration.