Welfare measures for minorities

Giving practical impetus to the Prime Minister’s principled policy of ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas aur sab ka vishwas’, series of welfare measures have recently been announced by the Central Government with intent to uplifting of the minorities . Madarasa teachers who up till now, generally were concentrating on imparting religious education to pupils will now be trained in mainstream subjects like Maths, English, Hindi, Science, Computers so as to enable them impart high quality education to students to stand up to avail of opportunities of career building and nice living. In next five years, a total of nearly 5 crore students with 50 percent girls shall receive scholarships. These include the school dropouts too to woe them back to study and proceed further.

That the new Madarasa policy was going to be launched from the next month indicates the importance accorded to the issue. Not only was the requisite infrastructure going to be erected shortly across the country but stress on 3Es, like Education, Employment and Empowerment was going to be phenomenal.