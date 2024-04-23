Welcome move by UGC

Sir,

I am writing to commend the recent decision by the University Grants Commission (UGC) allowing students with four-year undergraduate degrees to directly pursue a PhD.

This progressive step opens doors of opportunity for aspiring scholars, streamlining the path to higher education and research.

By recognizing the academic rigor of four-year programs, the UGC is promoting inclusivity and innovation in academia. Moreover, the provision for relaxation in marks for marginalized communities is commendable, ensuring equitable access to educational advancement.

Kudos to UGC for fostering a more accessible and diverse academic landscape.

Sunita Sharma

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu