Direct Tax collections

Sir,

India’s remarkable achievement of surpassing direct tax collection estimates is a testament to the resilience of our economy.

The 17.7% surge to Rs 19.58 crore in FY24 underscores robust growth and rising income levels. This overachievement not only reflects fiscal prudence but also signifies a buoyant economic landscape. Kudos to the Government for effective tax administration and policy measures.

Such positive indicators bode well for our nation’s prosperity and development.

Sudhir Malhotra

Udhampur