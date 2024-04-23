Sir,
India’s remarkable achievement of surpassing direct tax collection estimates is a testament to the resilience of our economy.
The 17.7% surge to Rs 19.58 crore in FY24 underscores robust growth and rising income levels. This overachievement not only reflects fiscal prudence but also signifies a buoyant economic landscape. Kudos to the Government for effective tax administration and policy measures.
Such positive indicators bode well for our nation’s prosperity and development.
Sudhir Malhotra
Udhampur
Direct Tax collections
