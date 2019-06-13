Weekly Superfast Exp Spl train to run b/w Yesvantpur-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra

NEW DELHI: Railways will run weekly superfast express special train 06521/06522 Yesvantpur-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Yesvantpur for the convenience of passengers and also to clear extra rush of travellers.

The 06521 Yesvantpur-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Weekly Superfast Express Special will depart from Yesvantpur on every Thursday from June 27 to July 11 at 0630 hrs to reach Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra at 1850 hrs on Saturday (three trips).

In the return direction, the 06522 Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra -Yesvantpur Weekly Superfast Express Special train will depart from Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra on every Monday from July 1 to 15 at 0540 hrs to reach Yesvantpur at 1500 hrs on Wednesday (three trips), an official statement said here on Thursday. (AGENCIES)