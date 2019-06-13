Weekly Superfast Exp Spl train to run b/w Yesvantpur-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra

NEW DELHI: Railways will run weekly superfast express special train 06521/06522 Yesvantpur-Shri Mata  Vaishnodevi Katra-Yesvantpur for the convenience of passengers and also to clear extra rush of travellers.

The 06521 Yesvantpur-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Weekly Superfast Express  Special will depart from Yesvantpur on every Thursday from  June 27 to July 11 at 0630 hrs to reach Shri Mata Vaishnodevi  Katra at 1850 hrs  on Saturday (three trips).

In the return direction,  the 06522 Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra -Yesvantpur Weekly Superfast  Express  Special train  will depart from Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra on  every Monday from July 1 to 15 at 0540 hrs to reach  Yesvantpur  at 1500 hrs  on Wednesday (three  trips), an official statement said  here on Thursday. (AGENCIES)

 

