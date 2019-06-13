Pak must take ‘concrete action’ against terrorism for peace talks: Modi tells Xi

BISHKEK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan during his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping here and said India expects “concrete action” by Islamabad to create an atmosphere free of terror for the resumption of dialogue.

Prime Minister Modi met President Xi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here and discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Modi’s re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the general elections last month. (AGENCIES)