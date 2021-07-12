Week long joint capacity building prog of J&K Police with NIA begins

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 12: The six days joint capacity building programme of Jammu and Kashmir Police with National Investigation Agency (NIA) started at Police headquarters here today.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh was the chief guest on the inaugural session.

While welcoming the officers from NIA and investigating officers of J&K Police in the programme, the DGP expressed his pleasure to be the part of the programme and said that each day is a learning experience for all of us.

He said that investigation is the most important part of our work and stressed upon the officers to make optimum use of this opportunity to hone their investigation skills and update them. He expressed his hope that this week long training programme would help in a big way in improving the quality of investigation by the officers of J&K Police.

The first session of the programme was attended by ADGPs, Mukesh Singh, MK Sinha, Danesh Rana, IGPs Garib Dass, Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Amit Kumar, SSPs Srinagar, Budgam, AIGs PHQ and IOs from Kashmir Zone, CID, and gazetted investigating officers and newly passes out PSIs who are going to assist in investigation.

The ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh while addressing the session shared his experience of working and investigating various sensational cases during his deputation to NIA. He said that this programme would help in improving our investigation proficiency.

The DIG, NIA Amit Amresh Mishra in his address said that this joint programme is of a significant importance as we will be sharing our experience. He said that J&K Police has already made the nation proud with its professional work.

In his welcome address, the ADGP (Coordination) PHQ stressed upon the officers to make full use of this opportunity so that the purpose of conducting the programme is achieved.

SP NIA Vishal Garg gave a brief introduction of NIA and its working and also highlighted some key points which would be focused during the six day programme.

Deputy Legal Advisor, Anand Maan also spoke in the inaugural function and highlighted the need of such programmes.

The vote of thanks was presented by AIG (Training/Policy) PHQ JS Johar.