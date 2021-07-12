PM committed to provide tap water by 2022: Bharat Bhushan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: As part of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, District Development Council (DDC) Jammu Chairman, Bharat Bhushan Bodhi today kick started the digging for the construction of a new deep tube well at village Karwanda falling under the jurisdiction of Panchayat Bhalwal thus fulfilling the long pending demand of the people of the area.

Addressing the residents of the village on the occasion, Bharat Bhushan said that under the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government’s Jal Jeevan Mission every household across the nation will get tap water by the year 2022. He said that it is the exceptional visionary qualities of PM Modi that this Government is primarily focused on providing basic amenities to the common people who have suffered a lot due to the wrong policies of the regimes that ruled the roost for decades.

The DDC Chairman said that keeping up with the PM’s Jal Jeevan Mission and the BJPs commitment to overall development, he is making all possible efforts to provide basic amenities to the people at large especially to those living in the rural areas of Jammu district.

He said that clean drinking water is the first and foremost basic necessity after air for the sustenance of life and therefore it is the duty of all those working at the grass roots level to put in efforts on war footing to augment the Prime Minister’s endeavour of providing tap water to every household by 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that this area is hundred percent Kandi area therefore this tube well on its completion and functioning shall provide a big relief to the habitants of this village.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Ashok Kerni Mandal Pradhan, Omi Khajuria, Gulshan Bhagat, Narinder Singh, Yug Dutt Sharma, Swaran Singh, Vijay Bhagat Mandal Pardhan SC Morcha, Ankit Sharma, Thoru Ram, Ram Pal Sharma and Mangat Ram.