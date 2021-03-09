Weather woes to continue in Kashmir till Sunday, day chill intensifies

SRINAGAR: Weather woes will continue throughout this week as a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is expected to hit the region on Wednesday in the summer capital, Srinagar, and other parts of Kashmir valley, which received light to moderate snow in the upper reaches and rain in plains during the last 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the chilly weather conditions continued for the second successive day on Tuesday in the valley, where the night temperature settled above normal due to overcast conditions.

A Met department spokesperson said very light rain and snow would occur at isolated place in the valley on Tuesday. “A fresh WD, which originated from the Arabian Sea and is approaching the region though Afghanistan and Pakistan, will hit the region on Wednesday,” he said.

He said under the influence of this WD, light to moderate snow and rain would occur Thursday and Friday at most place in the valley, where a weather warning has been issued during these two days. “Heavy rain, snow, thundershowers and hail storm would occur on Thursday and Friday,” he said.

He said wet weather will continue over the weekend as well.

After witnessing slight dip in the night temperature, people woke up to a chilly Tuesday morning in the city. Against 5.8 degree recorded on Monday, the night temperature in Srinagar dipped and settled at 5.2 degree, which is 2 degree above normal.

Sun appeared briefly in Srinagar, where skies for most of the day remained cloudy, resulting in chilly weather conditions.

He said skies will be generally cloudy to light rain and thundershowers during the next 24 hours in Srinagar, where maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 12 degree and 5 degree, respectively.

The skies remained cloudy in world famous ski resort of Gulmarg, which received about 1.5 feet of fresh snowfall during the last 48 hours. Gulmarg, which is known for its ski slopes and quality of snow, was the only place in the valley where the night temperature settled below freezing point. Against minus 1.7 degree recorded on Monday, the night temperature in the ski resort dipped and settled at minus 2 degree, which is 1.5 degree above normal.

“Despite chilly weather conditions due to overcast conditions, the tourists are out on ski slopes enjoying different activities,” a hotelier told UNI over the phone.

He said the ski resort, which is about 55 km from here in north Kashmir, witnessed a huge influx of tourists this winter season after zero business during the last two years. “Most of the hotels are booked to April end in Gulmarg,” he added.

The night temperature at world famous health resort of Pahalgam, about 100 km from here in south Kashmir, improved about a degree from Monday and settled 2.1 degree, which is about 4 degree above normal.

The mercury during the day remained several degrees below normal due to overcast conditions in the health resort. However, the upper reaches in Pahalgam, including Chandanwari, received very light snowfall. Amarnath cave shine and its periphery, besides Sheshnag, Mahagung, Pisso top and Panjterni, also received light snowfall.

The mercury at Qazigund, gateway to the valley, Kupwara in north Kashmir and tourist resort of Kokernag settled at 2.8 degree, 3.7 degree and 1.1 degree, respectively. (agencies)