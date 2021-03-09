Six shops, house gutted in south Kashmir fire

SRINAGAR: At least six shops and a house were gutted in a devastating fire in south Kashmir district of Kulgam, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said fire broke out in a shop at Neehama in Kulgam. However, locals immediately informed the Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES), they said adding but before the fire tenders could reach the spot fire spread to adjoining shops.

The fire was brought under control only after six shops and a house were damaged in the fire, they said adding the cause of fire was not known.

Police has registered a case and initiated investigation. (AGENCIES)