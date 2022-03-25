Weather to remain mainly clear in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

JAMMU, March 25: Weather remained partly to generally cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the Meteorological (MeT) department said mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is expected to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 6.6, Pahalgam minus 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town of Ladakh region had minus 6.2, Leh 0.4 and Kargil minus 1.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 17.8, Katra 16.0, Batote 9.8, Banihal 7.0 and Bhaderwah 7.2 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)