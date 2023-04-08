MeT Predicts Dry Weather In Jammu And Kashmir Till Apr 10

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Apr 8: Kashmir witnessed a bright, sunny Saturday morning and these conditions are likely to continue for the next 24 hours, the weather office said.

The sunshine comes as relief after incessant rainfall that lasted for several days.

The Metrological (MeT) department in Srinagar said the dry weather conditions are likely to continue till April 10.

Due to the improvement in weather conditions, the night temperature rose at most places in Jammu and Kashmir but stayed below normal.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was the only place in Kashmir that recorded sub zero temperature last night.

MeT said Srinagar recorded 4.7, Pahalgam minus 0.4, Gulmarg 1 and Kupwara 1.8 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature last night.

The night temperature in Srinagar was 2.2°C below normal, MeT said.

The winter capital Jammu had 14.8, Banihal, 9.4, Katra 13.6 and Bhadarwah 5 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature last night.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 3.4°C and 0.2°C respectively, MeT said.