Burglars Decamp With ATM In South Kashmir’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Apr 08: Burglars decamped with an ATM of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in main town area of southern Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

They told that burglars stole the ATM along with cash near Government Degree College Pulwama last night.

They said that it wasn’t immediately known how much cash was looted.

They said police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. (KNO)