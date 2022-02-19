Weather to remain dry in J&K : MeT

SRINAGAR : Barring Srinagar the minimum temperature in Kashmir valley recorded below freezing point as the Meteorological Department forecast of dry weather to remain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Bright sun appeared with pleasant weather conditions in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, much to the delight of the tourists. A group of tourists was seen sitting on the bank of Dal Lake basking under the sun.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded a low of minus 0.9 degree Celsius on Saturday which was minus 1.9 degree Celsius below normal during this period of the season.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was recorded as 12.2 degree Celsius which was 2.3 degree Celsius above normal during this period of the season. The maximum temperature all across the valley continued to record above normal.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.4 degree Celsius which was minus 1.0 degree Celsius above normal during this period of the season.

Qazigun also in south Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was recorded as minus 2.0 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.4 degree Celsius on Saturday.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir was recorded as low of minus 7.5 degree Celsius on Saturday which was minus 0.7 degree Celsius above normal during this period of the season at the Ski resort.

Kupwara in frontier Kashmir district recorded a low of minus 2.8 degree Celsius on Saturday.

