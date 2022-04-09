Weather to remain cloudy in Valley, clear in Jammu during next 24 hrs

JAMMU, April 9: The Meteorological(MeT) department has forecast cloudy weather with rain at scattered places in the Kashmir valley and clear weather in Jammu division during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh.

“Today, weather will remain cloudy at most places of Kashmir with light rain at scattered places and mainly clear in Jammu region.

It will be a cooler day in Kashmir. Another spell of light rain is expected between April 12 and 14.

“No forecast of any major rain till April 20”, said a MeT department statement.

Srinagar recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 6.0 degrees and Gulmarg 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region registered zero degree, Kargil 2.4 degrees and Leh 4.1 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu clocked 23.1 degrees, Katra 21.7 degrees, Batote 15.3, Banihal 9.6 and Bhaderwah 11.4 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)