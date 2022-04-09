The passing of Criminal Procedure Identification Bill by the Rajya Sabha recently after having been passed by the Lok Sabha assumes importance in various ways as it replaces the otherwise existing obsolete Identification of Prisoners Act of 1920. How the Police and the Investigating teams remained “two steps ” ahead “can be assured by the application of the provisions of the Bill , now going to take the form of an Act shortly. Police shall now get the powers of collecting and preserving the biometric samples of accused up to 75 years . Full details like thumb impression, those of the fingers, palms, foot , eyes retina and other samples (identifiable information) of the convicts and other persons can be collected but care is sought to be taken not to violate any body’s privacy and not to be used for purposes other than investigations and the like.