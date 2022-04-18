Weather likely to remain dry in J&K during next 24 hours

JAMMU, April 18: Weather remained hot and dry in J&K on Monday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast similar conditions to continue during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is expected to remain dry during the next 24 hours in J&K,” said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 10.4, Pahalgam 4.4 and Gulmarg 6.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 0.9, Leh 4.6 and Kargil 3.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 22.6, Katra 20.2, Batote 14.2, Banihal 9.4 and Bhaderwah 11.0 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)