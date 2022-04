EMPLOYMENT (18-04-2022)

JOB OPPORTUNITY WITH

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)

GRADUATE WITH FLUENCY IN ENGLISH

NIGHT SHIFT

FORWARD CV:

KAPIL.S@INFOTREESERVICE.COM

AND REACH OUT ON +91-9103029747

ADDRESS :- A-300, SEC-7, CHANNI HIMMAT NEAR AMBIKA SUPER STORE.

REQUIRED SALES SPECIALISTS

(FEMALE / MALE)

BENELLI JAMMU

* GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

* COMMITMENT & DEDICATION

* KNOWLEDGE OF RIDING

* INTEREST SUPER BIKES

* VALID DL (MINIMUM AGE 18)

(ONLY TWO VACANCY LEFT)

CONTACT : CEO@BENELLI-JAMMU.COM,

PH :9622994095,7780988906

URGENTLY REQUIRED

@ GREATER KAILASH, JAMMU.

1.DRIVER + HELPER

(COMMERCIAL LMV)

2. COMPUTER OPERATOR

SALARY RS. 10000

CONTACT NO. 9815049299

(CANDIDATES ARE PREFERRED WITHIN 5KM AREA)

REQUIRE STAFF FOR AKHIL INDIA PVT. LTD.

1. ACCOUNTANT WITH EXPERIENCE IN TALLY, GST RETURNS.

SALARY 25000 TO 35000 OPENING – 2 NO’S

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVES WITH EXPERIENCE IN FMCG FOR J&K, HIMACHAL PRADESH AND PUNJAB. SALARY 15000 TO 25000 OPENING – 5 NO’S

INTERVIEW LOCATION & TIMINGS:

91-C, WARE HOUSE, JAMMU

FROM 11 AM TO 4 PM

CONTACT: 9419189468, 9541150442

URGENTLY REQUIRED

TEACHER : GRADUATION OR MASTER WITH B.ED OR M.ED – MALE/FEMALE-FRESHER/EXP.

BOTH SALARY : 8 TO 20 K

RECEPTIONIST : GRADUATE/PG-FRESHER/EXP.

BOTH- SALARY : 10 TO 15 K

COUNSELLOR : GRADUATE OR MBA-FRESHER/EXP

SALARY : 10 TO 15 K

ADMIN EXECUTIVE : 1 TO 5 YEARS EXP.

SALARY 10 TO 20 K

90860-85474

HR7COLOURS2011@GMAIL.COM

STAFF REQUIRED

1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK

MIN QUALIFICATION 10+2

ADDRESS

ARORA LIFE SCIENCES

SUDERSHAN COMPLEX

PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE

YARD NO 6

NARWAL JAMMU

MOB NO -9906012233

REQUIRED

TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY

WHATSAPP THEIR RESUME/

CV @

9055580001

URGENT REQUIRED

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST. 20 NOS

HOME TUTOR FEMALE 100 NOS

REQUIRED FEMALE

TELECALLER 20 NOS

MOB 7889747922

VACANCY

PROFILE NAME :

NEED FULL TIME

FEMALE COOK

SALARY : 8000

ADDRESS : 117 A/D GANDHI NAGAR

GREEN BELT PARK

JAMMU

PHONE : 9596899988

BHARAT SECURITY SERVICES

ADDRESS – OPP. VISHAL MEGA MART, NEAR CARMEL CONVENT SCHOOL, KUNJWANI, BYE PASS, JAMMU.

REQUIREMENTS-

SECURITY GUARDS (CIVIL)- 20

SECURITY GUARDS (EX-MEN)- 10

HELPER (FEMALE)-15

CONTACT WITH US

9086588003,9086588005,9086588006

PRE SCHOOL

REQUIRES

VANS FOR REHARI AND DOMANA

9797922717

VACANCY

1. FREE LANCER – M/F

2. SALES/MARKETING MANAGER – M/F

R. RECEPTIONIST -F

COME ALONG WITH RESUME AND PHOTO BETWEEN 11 AM – 5 PM TO

SPSM ENTERPRISES

HOUSE NO. 96, SECTOR-A NEAR GURDWARA SANIK COLONY, JAMMU

MOB. 8899664922

JSM IT SOLUTIONS

URGENT REQUIRED INDUSTRY

1 SUPERVISIOR FRESHER/ EXP, ACCOUTANT EXP/FRESHER, COMPUTER OPERATORS EXP/ FRESHER, B.SC. FRESHER, PAYMENT COLLECTION, OFFICE ADMIN, TEACHERS, TELLE CALLER, RELATIONSHIP MANAGER, SALES EXECUTIVE, CALL

9055055628

GANGYAL NEAR HDFC BANK

INDIA NO 1 FINANCIAL COMPANY REQUIRED

1. RELATIONSHIP MANAGER – 10 POSITION (FEMALE) QUALIFICATION (12TH/GRAD.) SALARY – 10 K.

2. MARKETING MANAGER – 1 POSITION MALE ONLY QUALIFICATION (12TH/GRAD) (BIKE MUST) SALARY (15 TO 20 K)

3. TELECALLERS : 10 POSITION (FEMALE) QUALIFICATION 12TH SALARY – (8K TO 9K)

4. SURVEY EXT.: 5 POSITION (FEMALE) SALARY 13K

QUALIFICATION: 10TH/12TH

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON DATE 20TH, 21ST WEDNESDAY

ADDRESS: 92 B/A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT: 7889476382, 8082051850

SPICY GRILLZ

REQUIREMENT STAFF

CASHIER F/M 1 NO.

HOME DELIVERY BOYS 2 NOS

STEWARD’S BOY’S 2 NO

C.NO. 8492036555,

7051318788

TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU

REPUTED TRANSPORT COMPANY

REQUIRED AN EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT FOR DAY TO DAY WORK. KNOWLEDGE ABOUT BUSY SOFTWARE FOR A REPUTED TRANSPORT COMPANY. SEND RESUME AT VICKAS.SHARMA@GMAIL.COM OR CONTACT 9469800049

LIMITED VACANCIES

PRIVATE JOB

NO REGISTRATION FEES

ONLY FORM CHARGES 150 RS

100% PLACEMENT

1. SHOWROOM GANDHI NAGAR 4 BOYS FRESHER

2. OFFICE RECEPTIONIST TELLY CALLER

3. DRIVER. TEACHER SCHOOL, COMPUTER OPERATOR

4. HOTELS STAFF. EXP. SALESMAN

5. BILLING OPERATOR. ACCOUNTANT. FLOOR EXECUTIVE

6. SECURITY GUARD HELPER MAID.

7. DELIVERY BOYS DOMINO’S PIZZA. INSURANCE ADVISOR TELLY CALLER

APPOINTMENT CALL 9086193986

MONDAY TO WEDNESDAY INTERVIEW

IJE EMPLOYMENT CONSULTANCY

PARADE ROAD JAMMU