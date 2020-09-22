Weapons suspected to be air dropped from drone recovered in Akhnoor

JAMMU: Security forces on Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition suspected to be air dropped from drone in Akhnoor area here on city outskirts.

Police sources said that joint teams of police and Army recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition suspected to have been air dropped in an area inside Line of Control near Akhnoor.

A police official said that the joint teams launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Akhnoor area, several kilometres inside LoC, adding, “the area is located at the point where LoC and IB join each other.”

He added that during operation, a bag was recovered with 2 AK assault rifles, 3 AK magazines, 90 AK bullets, 2 Pistols and pistol magazines alongwith bullets believed to be airdropped with a drone.

“Operation in the area and further investigation into the matter is on,” he said. (AGENCIES)