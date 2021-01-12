“We Will Form Committee”: Supreme Court On Farm Laws

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today told the centre it has the power to suspend the farm laws at the core of massive farmer protests near Delhi and form a committee to solve the crisis.

“These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with lives and property of people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation,” Chief Justice SA Bobde said.

“We want to solve the problem and that’s why we are making the committee. Give the names to us, we will decide,” he added.