We will destroy mafia in UP, says CM Yogi

Prabhat Ranjan Deen

LUCKNOW, Feb 25: Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath has said that his Government would destroy the mafia in the state.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over the Prayagraj incident while taking part in the assembly proceedings ahead of the discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor Anandiben Patel’s address on Friday and assured the house that no mafia would be allowed to flourish in the state.

Describing the Prayagraj incident as sad, CM Yogi said that the Government has taken cognizance of it and that the results of his Government’s policy of zero tolerance for crime would be there for everyone to see very soon and no one should have any doubts about it.

Hitting out at the opposition Samajwadi Party in this context, CM Yogi said that the party has been nurturing mafias and the main accused in this case too became a Member of Parliament on a SP ticket. Is it not true that the accused against whom the FIR has been lodged, was made an MP by Samajwadi Party? You will raise all the criminals, garland them and then blame others when a crime takes place. By doing this, you are just making a spectacle of yourself, Yogi said.

Without naming Mafia Atique Ahmed, CM Yogi said that he is a mafia supported by the SP and who has been punished for his criminal acts by the current government. Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, CM Yogi said, ‘you needed an excuse for your misdeeds. They have been patronizing the mafia and criminals continuously. Crime runs in their veins. They haven’t learnt anything except crime. The whole state knows this. And today, they have come to give clarification.’

CM Yogi added further that the mafia who has carried out this act is currently out of UP. He said that the accused became an MLA from Allahabad West in 1996 and an MP in 2004 and 2009 with the support of Samajwadi Party.

Pointing his gun on the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the previous Government was skilled at playing ‘games’ of scams which include laptop scam ‘game’, gomti river front scam ‘game’ amongst others.

“The CAG report, which was recently released, cited a Rs 97,00,000 crore scam during his tenure. Muzaffarnagar riots, the Ramvriksha scandal in Mathura, burning the journalist alive, the Bundelkhand Crisis, the land mafia, and the recruitment scam were all such ‘games’ that occurred in the state during their tenure. In addition to this, there was also a game being played to have the terrorists’ cases withdrawn. How far are these players going to take these games?