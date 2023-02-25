JU VC Prof Umesh Rai conferred with Mahatma Gandhi Seva Puruskar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor of University of Jammu (JU), was on Saturday conferred with the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Seva Puruskar.

The award was presented to Prof Rai by the Advisory and Executive body of Gandhi Global Family (GGF) J&K Chapter during an impressive function organised here by President GGF, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr SP Verma.

As per a statement, the award was conferred on Prof Rai for his extraordinary contribution in the field of education, especially with regard to the promotion of the Gandhian values and peace initiatives undertaken by the University of Jammu under Prof Rai’s leadership.

It is worth mentioning here that the University of Jammu has established a culture of promoting innovation and research, as well as hosting various cultural activities to promote the region’s culture.

During the award ceremony, Dr SP Verma, President of Gandhi Global Family, J&K, expressed his gratitude to Prof Rai for re-establishing “The Gandhi Study Centre” at the University of Jammu and for his peace initiative “Josh e Sarhad” at the India-Pakistan Suchetgarh border with BSF.

Dr Verma also requested the Vice-Chancellor to promote the UN 17 sustainable goals and organize a symposium on truth and non-violence.

The Mahatma Gandhi Seva Puraskar is a prestigious award that is given to individuals and organizations, who have contributed significantly to society and spread the message of peace. Past recipients of the award include His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Prof Dominic Shellard from the UK, Heidi Kuhan from USA, Prof Abdul Wahid, Maulana Wahid ud din Khan, Sant Nirankari Mission, Mother Teressa Home, Brahma Kumari Ashram, and Dr Shiv Muniji Maharaj.