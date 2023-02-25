DIG U-R Range chairs crime review meet

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 25: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi (U-R) Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary today chaired a meeting to review the scenario of crime and security in the police district.

The meeting held at DPL Udhampur was attended by SSP Udhampur, Dr Vinod Kumar; Additional SP Udhampur, Anwar Ul Haq; DySP Headquarters, Gurmeet Singh among other police officers.

As per a statement, the SSP Udhampur, Dr Vinod Kumar presented a detailed scenario of District Udhampur on all agenda points including the achievements of the police in Udhampur in the recent past.

It said the meeting also reviewed Sub-Division-wise investigation of criminal cases registered in the district, inquest proceedings, crimes against women, and the action taken against the drug peddlers.

The DIG U-R Range stressed upon the officers to work on mission mode to achieve the targets assigned by the higher-ups in the areas of investigation, law & order and other fields to reduce the pendency of crimes with special focus on investigation of cases registered under the NDPS Act, UAPA, and other crimes of heinous nature.

The DIG also laid stress on strengthening the Pairvi system. He asked the officers to ensure the presence of PWs in all the courts especially in NDPS and UAPA for timely delivery of justice.

He also asked the police officers for maintaining synergy and coordination with the other security forces working on the ground to ensure peaceful atmosphere in the police district.

The SSP Udhampur assured the DIG that all the instructions given in the meeting shall be implemented on the ground.