We have zero tolerance policy against corruption: LG

‘Awaam ki Awaaz’

*Adopted system for building progressive, prosperous J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that his administration has a zero tolerance policy against corruption and has adopted a system for building progressive and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

“J&K Administration has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption. It is heartening to see collective efforts to get rid of the scourge of corruption and integrated approach to strengthen transparency and accountability in the system to build progressive, prosperous Jammu Kashmir,” the LG said during this months’ ‘Awaam ki Awaaz programme.

Sinha said the whole-of-society approach adopted by the administration is instrumental in empowering citizens, mobilising people against corruption and reinforcing trust between the public and the Government.

The LG highlighted the significant role of Jan Bhagidari in creating a conducive environment for a progressive society.

“Amrit Kaal gives people a unique and historic opportunity to take a great leap forward and work with one resolve and one goal of building a strong, vibrant Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

Sinha said that India has emerged as a leading voice of the world and consensus on New Delhi G20 Summit Declaration is a testimony of its vital role in bringing all the countries together to combat global challenges.

“With the successful conduct of G20 Summit, UT of J&K has also entered a new era of opportunities to tap its true potential,” he added.

The LG appreciated Mukesh Kumar from Akhnoor and Ramban’s Rakesh Kumar for sharing their valuable suggestions for useful improvements in Bhrashtachar-Mukt campaign and accountable and responsive governance.

“Probity should become a way of life. More such alert citizens should come forward and make their important contribution in the fight against corruption,” he said.

Sinha made a special mention of National Award-winning teacher Reyaz Ahmad Sheikh from Anantnag and National Youth Brilliance Awardee Urfee Yousuf, a graduate student at SP College Srinagar for their dedicated service and contribution in the field of education.

He lauded the endeavors of Retired School Teacher Reva Raina of Bhaderwah and Retired Bank employee Uma Sharma of Jammu for creating the right environment of learning for out-of-school children.

Sinha also congratulated the innovative farmers including Baldev Raj, Manzoor Ahmed and Masrat Jan for their unwavering determination and continued pursuit of excellence in agriculture and allied sector.

The LG shared the inspirational success stories of the women and young entrepreneurs of J&K.

“New-Age women entrepreneurs like Reetika Mahajan from Udhampur are leading the socio-economic growth of J&K UT,” he said.

“Gulshan Banoo of Hidyal village in Kishtwar has become a beacon of change in her district. Her entrepreneurial venture is a testament to talent, passion, and sheer determination,” he added.

The LG also appreciated the efforts of Aamir Lone of Khadinayer, Baramulla and Basit Hussain of Srinagar for venturing into developing greenhouse projects and beekeeping and establishing a Spice unit.

Sinha said that youth have an instinctive attraction to big dreams and determination to build a brighter future. He mentioned about Bandipora’s Mohammad Hussain who quit his MNC job in the quest for new discovery and dreams and started his own business venture in Sheep Farming.

The LG voiced the suggestions received from Som Datt Sharma from Jammu, Doda’s Rozy Bano, Faizan Ul Shafi regarding promotion of regional languages in the UT, scaling up business units under self-help groups run by Rural Livelihood Mission and promotion of Agri-Tourism for offbeat destinations.

He also shared the inputs from Afzal Siddiqui from Srinagar, Jammu’s Danish Samnotra and Suheeb Ahmed from Shopian on promotion of tourism as a career option for youth.