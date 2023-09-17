Volleyball tournament held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 17: Jammu and Kashmir Police organised a Volleyball tournament under Civic Action Programme at Udhampur, which was inaugurated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Udhampur Dr. Vinod Kumar at Shaheed Inspector Kamal Singh Govt. Higher Sec. School, here today.

A number of Volleyball teams from the District participated in the event played on knockout basis SSP Udhampur distributed reward and appreciation certificates, among the winners.

Dr. Vinod Kumar advised the participants to take part in the events being organized by police in the coming day’s activities as it helps to boost their Self Confidence, Concentration and Physical as well as Mental Health.