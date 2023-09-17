JCIS holds modelling, singing, dancing competitions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: A mega event ‘Big Stars of Jammu’ was organized by Jackson Cultural Institute of Society (JCIS) here today. The students participated in different competitions in the event which included singing, dancing and modelling.

Arun Gupta, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry was the chief guest while guests of honour were Sohail Kazmi, Rajan Singh Happy, J S Babli, Dr. Alamdar Adam, Poonam Sharma, Vijay Malla ( Actor, Director) and Tanveer Hussain Babzada (Producer Jammu film production house).

The jury panel included RK Parwana for Singing competition, Poonam Sharma and Yogeshwar Singh Yogi for Dance competition and Hariket for modelling competition. The event aimed to envisage a stepping stone for boosting the hidden talent in Singing, Dancing and Modelling and providing a common platform for making a perfect blend of education, industrial, corporate sectors and entertainment.